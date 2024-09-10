FY2024 Earnings Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.46 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

GoDaddy stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

