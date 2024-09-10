FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Increased by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.53.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$278.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Capreit to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Capreit

