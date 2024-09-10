FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Decreased by William Blair

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.68. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

FERG opened at $185.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ferguson by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

