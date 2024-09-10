FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.77.

PPL opened at C$55.53 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

