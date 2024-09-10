FY2024 EPS Estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

