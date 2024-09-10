FY2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Cut by HC Wainwright

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for U.S. GoldMining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
Shares of USGO opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.32.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. GoldMining
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.