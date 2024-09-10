FY2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Cut by HC Wainwright

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for U.S. GoldMining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Shares of USGO opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

