FY2025 Earnings Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $207.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

