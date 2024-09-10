FY2025 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $8.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.03. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.82 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

