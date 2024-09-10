FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ProAssurance Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRA

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of PRA stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $666.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. ProAssurance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 434,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 109,253 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $166,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $821,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 199.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 80,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.