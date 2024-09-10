FY2026 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after buying an additional 2,473,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 618,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $173,838,000 after purchasing an additional 273,768 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.