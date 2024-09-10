FY2028 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Decreased by Analyst

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Hsbc Global Res lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res analyst D. Bretthauer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.53. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $80.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

