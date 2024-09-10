Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

