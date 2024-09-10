Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Leerink Partners began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Shares of GLPG opened at $28.37 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.