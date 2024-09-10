Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 12,584 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $635.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

