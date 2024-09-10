Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,852 shares of company stock worth $44,969,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.42.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,776.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,818.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,655.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,419.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

