Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

