Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3,456.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $492.81 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.44.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,898. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.