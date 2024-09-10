General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

