General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

