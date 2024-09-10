General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE GM opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

