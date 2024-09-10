Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of GMAB opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $1,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

