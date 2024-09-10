Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

G opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Genpact by 530.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

