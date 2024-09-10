Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.22% of Genworth Financial worth $32,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,896.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 697,206 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 843,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

GNW opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

