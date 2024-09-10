Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Geron Stock Up 3.8 %

GERN opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.50. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Geron by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

