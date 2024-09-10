Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Head to Head Contrast

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -19.11% -33.04% -10.23% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and Brilliance China Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Gogoro has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Brilliance China Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $349.85 million 0.93 -$76.04 million ($0.21) -5.24 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Gogoro on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

