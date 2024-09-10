Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,523 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.