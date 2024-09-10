Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 672,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 875,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

GROY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $174.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Royalty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

