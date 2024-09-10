Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,000.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,640. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 879,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

