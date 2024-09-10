Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $136.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $110.72 and a twelve month high of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

