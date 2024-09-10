Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 148,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

