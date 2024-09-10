Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,590 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

