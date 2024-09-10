Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $5,573,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.87 and a 200-day moving average of $255.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

