Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1,500.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,067 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

DFIN opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,155.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,454 shares of company stock worth $1,457,872. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

