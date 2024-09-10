Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,010 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zeta Global worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

