Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,349 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
