Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,349 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.