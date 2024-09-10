Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 17,013 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,012,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,120 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 819,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 89.36, a current ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.