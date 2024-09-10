Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,468,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.