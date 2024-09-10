Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 348,875 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 348,875 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

