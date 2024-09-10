Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lantheus worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 168,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

