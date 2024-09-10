Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Balchem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

