Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.09. 237,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 297,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.