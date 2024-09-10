Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $123.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $168.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.52 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $171.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

