GURU Organic Energy (GUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.
GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.75 million.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
