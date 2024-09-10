GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.45.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.