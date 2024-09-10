Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.