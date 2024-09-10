Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Joe Hurd Acquires 2,208 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,598.67).

Hays Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 90.15 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.95. Hays plc has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAS

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.