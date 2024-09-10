HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

ARWR stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

