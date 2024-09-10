HC Wainwright Weighs in on Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

ELVN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $438,098.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $438,098.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,112 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

