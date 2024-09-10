HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

HCA stock opened at $384.95 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $403.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.35.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

