HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the company will earn $5.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.82. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $384.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.35. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

